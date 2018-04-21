Atlanta Students Walk Out Again Over Gun Control

Hundreds of metro Atlanta students participated in National Walkout Day Friday. Many left class early and made their way to Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol.

It marks the 19th anniversary of the shooting at Columbine High School. That's when 2 students went on a shooting rampage.

Friday's walkout came one month after the school exodus nationwide to remember the 17 people killed at a school in Parkland, Florida.

