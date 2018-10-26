Jermaine Dupri Announced As Producer Of Super Bowl LIVE Concert Series

There are just 100 days to go before the Super Bowl is held in Atlanta. Super Bowl LIII will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium downtown on Sunday, February 3, 2019.

A series of concerts titled Super Bowl LIVE will be held during the week leading up to the big game.

Friday morning, the Atlanta Host Committee announced Super Bowl LIVE details, including Verizon as its presenting sponsor and Atlanta-based, GRAMMY Award-Winning Producer Jermaine Dupri as the event’s music producer.

