Ahmaud Arbery was Shot Multiple Times

Three gun shots are heard in the video that shows the world how Ahmaud Arbery died on February 23 in a Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood.

We now know the destination and the damage done by those bullets.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released the results of an autopsy that was conducted on February 24, the day after Arbery’s death.

The autopsy was conducted by the Glynn County Coroner’s office.

Two bullets, according to the report, struck the 25 year old Arbery in the chest. One on the upper left side, the other near his lungs in the lower chest area. A third bullet grazed the young man’s right wrist.

Dated April 1, the report states “This 25-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds sustained during a struggle for the shotgun.”

(Photo Credit: Gerald Griggs)

The video shows the unarmed black man being pursued by two white men. Gregory and Travis McMichael, father and son, were arrested on May 7, more than 2 months after Arbery’s death.

Drugs nor alcohol were found in Arbery’s system according to the GBI.

Georgia and Atlanta NAACP Vice President Gerald Griggs says “Mister Arbery was completely clean.” The Atlanta attorney Tuesday returned from Brunswick where rallies continue to held calling for justice in the Arbery murder case.

A second video from a house under construction shows Arbery inside the open area, but only looking and for a short time. He then leaves.

The McMichaels had contended that Arbery was a burglar. The homeowner is quoted in reports as saying nothing was taken.

Monday, the Georgia Attorney General named Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes to prosecute the case. Two previous prosecutors recused themselves, siting relationships with the McMichaels. The third said his office did not have the necessary resources to handle the case.

Attorney General Chris Carr said that the Cobb County DA’s office has the resources and staff to prosecute the case.