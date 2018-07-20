Back To School Start Dates

Metro Atlanta students head back starting July 27

July 20, 2018
Maria Boynton

(Credit: Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Categories: 
News

Students will begin returning to class in metro Atlanta on July 27. 

V103 has a list of districts and their start dates.

Click here to see when your student goes back to school.

Tags: 
back to school
metro atlanta schools
school return
Atlanta
Maria Boynton