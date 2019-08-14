BBB Atlanta Warns About Back To School, AC, Data Breach Scams

School bells are sounding across the metro area, as students return to classes. According to the National Retail Federation's annual survey, students and parents expect to spend more this year than ever on back-to-school shopping. There are some tips to keep in mind when making purchases for back-to-school and back-to-college. For example: research big ticket items, ask for student discounts, and tips for shopping safely on the internet.

(Photo Credit: Maria Boynton/RADIO.COM)

Mike Boynton with the Better Business Bureau of Metro Atlanta and North Georgia also provides tips about air conditioning repair scams. "People will just show up at your door offering to make repairs. Beware of those. Question them, ask for identification. If you have not asked for an appointment with these people, that's a big red flag", says Boynton.

He also has suggestions if you're concerned that your credit or debit cards may have been compromised by a retail or online data breach.

BBB is also preparing to hold a series of workshops for business owners. Along with the Federal Trade Commission, the workshops will focus on exploring social media advertisement standards, cyberattack prevention, and challenging competitors’ deceptive advertising. The Atlanta workshop will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Visit the BBB web site for more information.