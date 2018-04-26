Bill Cosby Convicted

TV icon Bill Cosby has been found guilty of all 3 counts of sexual assault against him.

A jury in Norristown, PA, deliberated for more than 14 days over two days before reaching a verdict.

Cosby, who is 80 years old, was convicted of aggravatd indecent assault for drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

Outside the courthouse, Cosby attorney Thomas Mesereau said, "We are very disappointed with the verdict. We don't think that Mr. Cosby is guilty of anything."

Attorney Gloria Allred, who represents more than 30 women who claim that Cosby assaulted them, said to the Cosby defense team, "You tried and you failed."

Cosby has been placed under house arrest as he awaits sentencing to be announced later.