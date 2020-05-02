Atlanta Flyover of Patriotism and Gratitude

“I absolutely loved it” says Janie Hutcherson.

The Cobb County teacher had parked her convertible and was ready for the anticipated flyover by the Navy’s Blue Angels and Air Force’s Thunderbirds Saturday afternoon.

Though the sun was high, and the Marietta traffic was buzzing you could still hear the roar from above. “There they are!” shouted Janie. They were right on time at 1:35 pm.

Yes, there they were.

It was a perfect joint formation that seemed to glide across the seemingly cloudless sky.

It was the beginning of a 25-minute tribute to those on the frontline and the healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus.

Marietta is where the flyover started with scheduled maneuvers over other metro Atlanta cities including Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, across downtown Atlanta, and then southward.

Video of Thunderbirds and Blue Angels flover Atlanta

Nurse Katrina Peak and her co-workers watched from the parking deck of Northside Hospital. “It was amazing, awe-inspiring”, said Peak, “It was so heartfelt. It brought tears to my eyes.” The mother-baby unit clinical manager has been working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We appreciate it”, added Peak.

Travis Reid, who watched and snapped photos of the exhibition described it on Facebook as a "good time and a perfect day!" His vantage point near the Concourse at Landmark Center, aka the King and Queen buildings, seemed perfect.

Hutcherson, who does distance learning with Kindergartners said, “It made me feel very proud to be an American and see how we support one another. So thankful to be blessed with good health, family, and a wonderful country.”