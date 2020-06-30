Rayshard Brooks: Former APD Officer Granted Bond

The former Atlanta police officer charged with murder in the death of Rayshard Brooks is being granted a $500K bond.

Brooks was the young and black father of 4 who was shot twice in the back outside an Atlanta Wendy’s on June 12th.

Attorneys for Rolfe argued that their client should be free, that character letters tied him to the community. Attorney Noah Pines told the court, in referring to Rolfe, “he was born here, he was raised here, he went to school here.” Pines also said that “if Rolfe is not granted bond, no one should ever bee granted bond”, adding that the prosecution’s “case at best is that in a split of a second Garrett Rolfe made the wrong decision.”

The prosecution, lead by Clint Rucker countered saying that Rolfe had already proven that he’s a danger to the community.

The court, Judge Jane Barwick, also heard from the wife of Rayshard Brooks Tomika Mller who broke down and cried in an effort to convince the court to not grant bond to the man who shot her husand twice in the back. Miller saying that her husband had a bright sile, and loving heart, and that while he wasn’t perfect he did not deserve to die. Miller said too that Rolfe has already shown that he’s a danger to the community. She said that already she can not sleep and night and couldn’t imagine how her mental state would be if Rolfe was released from custody.

In the end Fulton County Superior Court Judge Barwick ruled Rolfe has sufficient ties to the community and is not a danger to the community and that he is of no risk of intimidating witnesses.

The former Atlanta Police Department officer charged in the death of Rayshard Brooks could be released from custody today.

Garrett Rolfe’s bond hearing is scheduled to begin at 2:00 this afternoon in Fulton County Superior Court. His attorneys are expected to ask that he be freed as his case progresses.

The hearing is being held in room 8A inside the Fulton County Courthouse, with the public in room 1A.

Rolfe is charged with 11 counts including felony murder.