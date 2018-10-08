Carolyn Bordeaux-Candidate for Congress: I'm Running Because Things Nationally Have Just Gone Really Badly Off Track

"We need a Congress who's going to stand up to the President"

October 8, 2018
Maria Boynton
Carolyn Bordeaux is the Democratic nominee for the 7th Congressional District seat

(Photo courtesy of the Carolyn Bordeaux for Congress Campaign)

News

Political newcomer Carolyn Bordeaux says one of the big pushes bringing her into the arena is healthcare reform. "We have 110,000 people in the 7th Congressional District without health insurance and that's just unacceptable."  According to Bordeaux, her Republican opponent Rob Woodall , "has voted 19 times to repeal the Affordable Healthcare Act, and has voted on legislation that would make that situation much, much worse."

The other reason Bordeaux says she got into politics?  "I woke up on November 9, 2016, and Donald Trump had been elected President. " She says she's not okay with Trump's Agenda. "We have a Representative who votes 97% of the time with him and we need a Congress that's going to stand up to the President."

Not only has Bordeaux received the endorsement of former President Barack Obama, she has also picked up support from metro Atlanta Representatives John Lewis and Hank Johnson, former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, and former U.S. Senator Max Cleland.

Click below to hear my interview with Bordeaux

 

 

Carolyn Bordeaux
candidate for congress
7th congressional district
Georgia
bob woodall
Barack Obama
Maria Boynton

