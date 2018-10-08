Carolyn Bourdeaux-Candidate for Congress: I'm Running Because Things Nationally Have Just Gone Really Badly Off Track

Political newcomer Carolyn Bourdeaux says one of the big pushes bringing her into the arena is healthcare reform. "We have 110,000 people in the 7th Congressional District without health insurance and that's just unacceptable." According to Bourdeaux, her Republican opponent Rob Woodall , "has voted 19 times to repeal the Affordable Healthcare Act, and has voted on legislation that would make that situation much, much worse."

The other reason Bourdeaux says she got into politics? "I woke up on November 9, 2016, and Donald Trump had been elected President. " She says she's not okay with Trump's Agenda. "We have a Representative who votes 97% of the time with him and we need a Congress that's going to stand up to the President."

Not only has Bourdeaux received the endorsement of former President Barack Obama, she has also picked up support from metro Atlanta Representatives John Lewis and Hank Johnson, former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, and former U.S. Senator Max Cleland.

Click below to hear my interview with Bourdeaux