Car Flips After 130 MPH Chase With Police

A car reaches speeds of at least 130 mph in a chase with police in Atlanta.

It started Tuesday afternoon, when the driver of the allegedly stolen 2010 white Hyundai Veracruz, refused to stop near Lee Street and White Street.

The vehicle eventually crashed through a metal fence on Capitol Avenue and flipped onto the ledge of the westbound ramp of Interstate 20 to the northbound Downtown Connector.

Click here for more on this story.