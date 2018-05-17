City Council President: Atlanta Bribery Probe Will Get "Much Worse"

The black cloud of corruption that hovers over Atlanta City Hall was the topic of discussion this morning on the Frank and Wanda Morning Show on V103-Atlanta. Frank and Wanda's guest was Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore. When asked how long she thinks it will take for the City to emerge from the corruption scandal, Moore said "we're just getting sprinkles and the storm has not unleashed all of its contents." Moore thinks the Atlanta bribery investigation will get "much worse."