City of Stockbridge "Cohesiveness At Stake"

Video of City of Stockbridge GA City Manager Randy Knighton talks about what&#039;s at stake

Stockbridge city officials are urging residents and supporters to attend a town hall meeting tonight. The meeting is to address the controversial proposal, which passed the just-completed session of the Georgia General Assembly, that would split the City of Stockbridge. It would create the new City of Eagles Landing, which would be comprised of around 9000 Stockbridge residents and neighbors.

Stockbridge City Manager Randy Knighton says their cohesiveness is at stake, "the City of Stockbridge has 28,000-plus residents. It will be 100 years old in 2 years. Dividing and disrupting an existing, established community certainly has an impact on its citizenry."

The legislation, if signed by Governor Nathan Deal, would come up for a vote in November.

Supporters say it would give them more control of how they're represented. Opponents say the legislature is trying to split their city without their input.

The town hall meeting starts at 7:00 p.m. tonight at Eagles Landing First Baptist Church in McDonough, Georgia.