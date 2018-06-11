Civil Rights Legend Andrew Young Out Of Hospital

Former Ambassador and Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young is out of the hospital and resting. According to Sonjia Young, wife of the former mayor's brother, Dr. Walter Young, "He's doing much better. God is good. He's healing much better."

The former ambassador fell ill last month during a visit to Nashville, TN. He was flown back home to Atlanta and was admitted to Emory University Hospital.

According to Mrs. Young, who spoke to V103's Maria Boynton during an event at the Walter and Andrew Young YMCA in Atlanta Friday, "he's doing great, he's doing much better."

She went on say about her 86 year old brother-in-law, "He needs the rest and the time. He gives a lot to the world."