Veteran Suicides: Congressman says We Have to Have More Intervention and Early

As Congressman David Scott hosts his 16th Annual Jobs Fair in Atlanta today, his mind is also on veterans. Two veterans committed suicide last weekend in Georgia, one outside the VA hospital in Atlanta, the other in the south Georgia town of Dublin. Scott, who has worked many years to provide aid to veterans, says "we're losing 20 veterans a day to suicide." Not only will job assistance be provided for the community, veterans, according to Scott, will be able to talk with mortgage brokers about protecting their homes. "All they have to say is 'I need help'", says Scott.

(Photo Credit: Office of Cong. David Scott)

Close to 150 employers have signed up to participate in the jobs fair, which is from 10am to 3pm today at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park.

Click below to listen to my interview with Congressman Scott as he talks about programs available to veterans.