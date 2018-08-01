Rep. David Scott: DC "A Thrill A Minute" With "Our Dear President"
Also talks fight to secure $95M for black land grant universities
August 1, 2018
Earlier this year, Atlanta Congressman David Scott blasted the U.S. House of Representatives for cutting money for Historically Black Colleges and Universities out of the Farm Bill.
The funding would have been specifically for the 19 historically black land-grant schools.
Rep. Scott tells V103's Maria Boynton that it was something that he "had to raise all kinds of hell" about.
