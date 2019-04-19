Reparations: Booker Speaks on Issue Emerging as Key for 2020 Democrats

Candidate for U.S. President wants race-conscious legislation to balance economic scales

April 19, 2019
Maria Boynton

(photo Credit: Josh Morgan)

Categories: 
News

Candidate for U.S. President Cory Booker has said that he's "frustrated" that the matter of reparations for slavery has been "reduced to a box to check on a presidential list, when this is so much more of a serious conversation." So, I asked him about the course of action he'd take, now that he seems to be leading the effort in the U.S. Senate on a plan that would form a commission to study possible compensatory payment. I also asked Booker how he planned to deliver on the promises he makes to African Americans within the first 100 days of his Presidency.

Click below to hear my interview with Sen. Booker.

Tags: 
Corey Booker
U.S. Senator
Philadelphia Mayor
Reparations
Presidential Candidate
Maria Boynton

