Dancing Doc's Medical License Snatched

So-called "dancing doc" Windell Davis-Boutte likely isn't doing too much celebrating right now. The Georgia Medical Board has suspended Davis-Boutte's license, after she was seen in videos rapping, singing, and dancing, while performing procedures on patients. Davis-Boutte is a dermatologist, not a plastic surgeon.

Certified Atlanta plastic surgeon Dr. Wright Jones calls the videos of Davis-Boutte 'ridiculous'. According to Jones, finding a qualified plastic surgeon is quite simple.

