DeKalb Cop Indicted in 2017 Baton Beating of Woman

It was the summer of 2017. A Chevron station on Glenwood Road in Decatur had become the target of protests by activists angered by the police beating of a woman inside the store. There were daily calls for boycotts at the gas station.

Now, two years later, there is a major development in the case.

Today, a DeKalb County Grand Jury returned an indictment against the police officer accused of assaulting Katie McCrary. 29-year-old Phillip Larscheid is charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Violation of Oath, both felonies, in connection with an incident involving victim McCrary that was captured on cell phone video.

The incident inside the station happened on June 4, 2017. Larscheid had been called on a shoplifting and loitering call with McCrary as the alleged suspect.

According to the investigation, Officer Larscheid encountered McCrary near the front door when he arrived. Reports also indicate that Larscheid told McCrary that she needed to stay so he could speak with her. Ms. McCrary attempted once more to leave--pushing into and past the Officer in an effort to go around him and leave the store.

Larscheid had been accused of pulling his police baton and then repeatedly striking the McCrary across her arms, legs, back, and once in the head. McCrary is later seen in the video being handcuffed and arrested for Felony Obstruction of an Officer. She was taken to the hospital where medical staff determined she sustained a laceration to her lower left leg and multiple contusions on her arms and legs consistent with baton strikes.

According to the DeKalb County District Attorney's office, following his indictment this afternoon, a Grand Jury warrant was issued for the Larscheid’s arrest. He is expected to surrender to authorities within two days.