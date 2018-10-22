Stacey Abrams Votes Early at South DeKalb Mall

Says voting early guarantees mistakes can be corrected

October 22, 2018
Maria Boynton
Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams is joined by politicians and other supporters after she cast her ballot

(Photo Credit: Maria Boynton/Entercom Atlanta)

Categories: 
News

Democratic Candidate for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams has cast her ballot for the election on November 6th.  She arrived to the polling location, at the Gallery at South DeKalb, at 11:00 this morning.

          Watch V103's live coverage of Stacey Abrams voting.

Abrams was greeted by supporters who shouted, "Stacey Abrams our next Governor."

While she normally votes on Election Day, Abrams says it was important to vote early this time given the focus on it this year.

She faces Republican Brian Kemp, also Georgia Secretary of State, in the election. He is being sued, as chief elections officer, by various groups for "voter suppression".

If she wins, Abrams would be the first black female governor in the country.

Tags: 
stacey abrams
brian kemp
Georgia Governor
early voting
voter suppression
Maria Boynton

Recent Podcast Audio
DNC Chair Tom Perez calls it "the most important election of our lifetime." WVEEFM: On-Demand
Beaten, Bruised, and Stabbed. Survivors open up about their abuse. WVEEFM: On-Demand
NWS Meteorologist In Charge Keith Stellman WVEEFM: On-Demand
Richard Rose Talks GA Voter Registration Record Shattered WVEEFM: On-Demand
Candidate Carolyn Bordeaux Emphasizes Her Concerns with Healthcare WVEEFM: On-Demand
Fulton County's Rick Barron Talks About Important Dates for Voters WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes