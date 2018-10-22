Stacey Abrams Votes Early at South DeKalb Mall

Democratic Candidate for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams has cast her ballot for the election on November 6th. She arrived to the polling location, at the Gallery at South DeKalb, at 11:00 this morning.

Watch V103's live coverage of Stacey Abrams voting.

Abrams was greeted by supporters who shouted, "Stacey Abrams our next Governor."

While she normally votes on Election Day, Abrams says it was important to vote early this time given the focus on it this year.

She faces Republican Brian Kemp, also Georgia Secretary of State, in the election. He is being sued, as chief elections officer, by various groups for "voter suppression".

If she wins, Abrams would be the first black female governor in the country.