Stacey Abrams: If We Vote We Will Win

Exactly 7 weeks until the Nov. 6 election, and Democratic nominee for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams continues to reiterate "If we vote, we will win".

Abrams pushes what she calls a "very robust" plan on criminal justice reform, which includes prison and sentencing reform, and police accountability.

When it comes to fully funding public schools, Abrams tells V103's Maria Boynton, "Georgia has the resources, what we have are the wrong priorities."

Click below to hear Abrams elaborate on those topics.

