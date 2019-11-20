Georgia Democratic Chair Calls Debate "Profound"

From 9pm until 11pm tonight, ten candidates for U.S. President will make their cases before an audience in Atlanta. It'll be the fifth Democratic debate held in the city. The latest, being put on by MSNBC and The Washington Post, will occur at Tyler Perry Studios.

Georgia Democratic Party Chair Nikema Williams calls it "profound" that the debate is in Atlanta aka the "Cradle of the Civil Rights Movement". According to Williams, the city that is too busy to hate is "going to showcase (those) who are going to send Donald Trump home, the person who is anti everything that the Civil Rights Movement stood for, right here in the State of Georgia."

Political Strategist Fred Hicks calls bringing the debate to Atlanta "tremendous" because it's the "home of the Civil Rights Movement, some of the greatest HBCU's (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) in the country, and really the epicenter of black America so it's really great to have the democratis here especially if they want our vote and we're the most faithful voting block in the democratic party."

Hicks goes to say that during tonight's debate, the candidates need to be able to "communicate that they understand black issues, they're actually going to be pro-active and engage black voters in the process, and that once they're elected, they're actually going to remember us and take care of our issues."