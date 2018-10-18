DNC Chair Tom Perez: Kemp Should Have Resigned Long Ago

Tom Perez, Chairman of the Democratic National Committee says he seldom sleeps in his own bed, and he's fine with that. "This is the most important election of our lifetime", says Perez. He adds that not only is healthcare on the ballot, along with public education, women's reproductive health, and the environment, Perez says "our democracy's on the ballot. The right to vote is on the ballot. America as we know it is on the ballot." There's no time for rest because, according to Perez, "we've got to get out there and organize."

There are 19 days to Election Day and Perez says "we're sprinting around the country to make sure we elect democrats up and down the ticket." That includes candidate for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams.

Perez urges voters in the November 6 election to be prepared. "Don't wait until Election Day to figure out there's a situation involving your voter status."

He suggests contacting the DNC Voter Protection hotline at 1-833-336-8683 or the Web site IWillVote.com for assistance and information.

The fight in Georgia is also against efforts to "suppress voter participation."

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, the state's chief elections official, is also the republican candidate for governor. Civil Rights groups have filed lawsuits against Kemp for "unlawfully" holding 53,000 voter registrations under the "no match, no vote" rule. Organizations earlier took similar action accusing Kemp for "illegally" removing about 700,000 names from the voter rolls. Kemp calls the lawsuits baseless.

Click below to listen to my interview with DNC Chairman Tom Perez.