Sherry Boston-DeKalb County District Attorney: Domestic Violence Homicides Increasing. It is an epidemic!

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

As DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston prepares for her 8th Annual Domestic Violence Symposium and Resource Fair, she says there's an uptick in such violence in the county. "It is an epidemic, and it is a problem, and that's why we want to continue to do the work that we are doing to prevent domestic violence homicides."

Coordinating a community response, Boston believes, is essential and a key to addressing the issue of domestic violence. That's why she says the symposiums, started while she was DeKalb Solicitor General, have always been named "Building Bridges, Making Connections." But, this year she has added "A Call to Action". Boston says, "we want to really remind the community that we all can play a role in preventing domestic violence."

The symposium is on Wednesday, October 17, 8:00am-12:30pm, at the Manuel Maloof Auditorium in Decatur.

Gang violence has also increased in DeKalb. Boston says in order for that to turnaround, "we have to be proactive." Don't wait for the crime to happen, she says. "I'm going to work hand-in-hand with law enforcement and the community to identity issues and hope to prevent crime from happening."

Click below to listen to my interview with Boston about domestic violence, teen dating violence, and more.​