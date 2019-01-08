Gangster Disciple Sought After Indictment For Multiple Metro Atlanta Murders

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of 25 year old Antariouse Caldwell. He is wanted by the FBI for multiple murders and attempted murders in metro Atlanta, DeKalb County particularly.

According to FBI Special Agent Buddy Early, Caldwell is a member of the Gangster Disciples, a gang that started in Chicago in the 1970s. Early leads the Gang Task Force for the FBI's Atlanta office.

(Photo Credit: FBI)

Caldwell, who goes by the nickname "Phat", is described as 5’11” tall, weighing 135 pounds. He has “No Mercy” tattooed across his neck and has a mole on the right side of his face.

Anyone with information about Caldwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI Atlanta Field Office at (770) 216-3000 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).

Listen to the interview with FBI Special Agent Buddy Early.