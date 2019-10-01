Georgia Anti-Abortion Law Blocked By Federal Judge

Georgia's so-called 'heartbeat' law will not go into effect in January as originally scheduled. A federal court judge issued the decision today. Sean Young, Attorney for the American Civil Liberties of Georgia says "we are quite pleased that the federal district court upheld decades of Supreme Court precedent in finding that Georgia's abortion ban violates the Constitution."

The ACLU has sued Georgia contending that the law is unconstitutional. Tuesday's ruling by District Judge Steve C. Jones blocks the measure from taking effect on January 1 while the lawsuit makes its way through court.

Young says they will now work to make sure that "the law is permanently blocked, not just temporarily, after the case concludes next year."