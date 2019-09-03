Will Gov Kemp Appoint Georgia's First Female Senator?

Since taking office in January, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has made history with appointments of blacks to leadership positions. He appointed the first African American judge on Gwinnett County's Superior Court bench Tadia Whitner. Governor Kemp swore in the first black district attorney for Cobb County Joyette Holmes, and also placed Shondeana Crews Morris, a former prosecutor, on the Superior Court bench in DeKalb County.

Among Kemp's other historic picks: Tyrone Oliver, former Police Chief of the City of Social Circle, was selected to lead Georgia's Department of Juvenile Justice; and Judge Jeffery Monroe was elevated to the Superior Court of the Macon Judicial Circuit.

(Photo Credit: Maria Boynton/RADIO.COM)

I asked political strategist Fred Hicks how likely Kemp would be to make history yet again in choosing a replacement for the retiring U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson. What if it's a woman? Hicks says "It would definitely be a game-changer", adding Kemp would, "receive kudos across the board". It would also make it tough for Democrats next year, Hicks says, when the Senate election is held. Whoever is chosen, he says, "has to be an ally to Kemp in 2022."