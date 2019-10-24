First Black Sorority at UGA Celebrates 50 Years

Establishes University-matched scholarship fund

October 24, 2019
Maria Boynton
Zeta Psi Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is celebrating 50 years as 1st black sorority on UGA campus

(Photo Credit: Initiates of Zeta Psi)

Categories: 
News

When Helen Butler entered the University of Georgia in 1967, she says that she and the other blacks on campus were barely noticed. She says, "We were fighting to get recognition." There were no black sororities on campus, so Butler and 7 other women started their own. On November 11, 1969, they chartered the Zeta Psi Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Forever those ladies will be known as "The Great 8". Along with Butler, there was Carolyn Baylor Reed (deceased), Carrie Gantt, Beverly Johnson Hood, Cheryl Walton Jordan, Barbara Atkinson Moss, Debra Bailey Poole and Bendel Love Rucker.

Members of the Great 8 chartered teh Zeta Psi Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta on the UGA campus in 1969
(Photo Credit: Initiates of Zeta Psi)

Over the years, some 600 women have followed in their footsteps. This weekend, they will mark the anniversary with 3 days of events, including a run/'walk on Saturday, October 26, and an ecumenical service the following day.
 

They've also established a scholarship fund. For every $50,000 raised by members for the Delta Sigma Theta Fortitude 1969 Fund, the University of Georgia will match with another $50,000. When I spoke with Butler, and members of the celebration committee, they were about $12,000 away from having raised $300,000.
 

Tags: 
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority
Inc
Zeta Psi Chapter
University of Georgia
helen butler
Black First
Newsletter
All Local

Upcoming Events

25 Oct
Slink Johnson at The Atlanta Comedy Theater Atlanta Comedy Theater
26 Oct
iRun & Walk for the Health of It Presented by SITZY(UGA) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. & The Athens Neighborhood Health Center Trail Creek Park
26 Oct
Join V-103 at the Making Strides for Breast Cancer Walk! Centennial Olympic Park
26 Oct
Zumba at the Pink Party for Breast Cancer Month! Riverdale Town Center
26 Oct
Slink Johnson at The Atlanta Comedy Theater Atlanta Comedy Theater
View More Events