Former Atlanta Mayor Receives Corruption Case Subpoena

Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed is apparently working to produce documents that have been requested by federal prosecutors.

It was January 2017 when I asked then-Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed what, if any role, he played in the ongoing cash-for-contracts federal investigation, he told me "the role I play is the role as Mayor." Reed went on to say, "we have run a clean administration and we are cooperating with the federal authorities. My role is to follow the facts and make sure that any individuals involved in any wrongdoing are fully prosecuted and that's exactly what we're going to do."

The investigation has netted 4 guilty pleas, and 4 indictments.

Now, Mayor Reed's name has surfaced, for the first time, in the federal corruption investigation.

For more on this story, click here.