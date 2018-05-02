Free Atlanta Hiring Fair Thursday

Organizers call it Atlanta's largest job fair for youth. The Atlanta Opportunity Job Fair & Forum is being held on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Georgia World Congress Center.

A coalition of companies and foundations have joined with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and more than 75 local leaders and others to put on the hiring fire.

The aim is to hire at least 1 Million youth nationally by 2021. Atlanta is the 7th city to host the hiring fair.

Click here for more information and to register for the hiring fair.