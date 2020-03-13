Senior Centers, Arts, Libraries Close in Fulton County
Coronavirus concerns cause modifications to Fulco Operations
March 13, 2020
Senior centers, libraries, and arts centers are being closed in Fulton County as the coronovirus epidemic continues. Chairman Robb Pitts and other leaders announced how the county will function during the nationally declared State of Emergency regarding COVID-19.
Pitts said, during a Friday news conference, that the county has been working closely with the Board of Health, the Georgia Department of Public Health, the CDC, school systems and cities in responding to COVID-19.
Below is a full list of service modifications in Fulton County:
- PUBLIC MEETINGS – All public meetings, events and outreach activities are canceled or postponed at this time. The Board of Commissioners’ regular and recess meetings will continue as scheduled.
- SENIOR CENTERS – All Fulton County senior centers will be closed to the public starting Monday, March 16. Senior centers used for early voting or Election Day voting will be open for voting only as scheduled.
- LIBRARIES – All Fulton County Libraries will be closed to the public starting Saturday, March 14, 2020 until further notice. Libraries used for early voting or election day will be open for voting only as scheduled.
- ARTS CENTERS – All Fulton County Arts Centers & Wolf Creek Amphitheater will be closed to the public starting Saturday, March 14, 2020 until further notice. All Wolf Creek Arts Center programming is suspended until further notice. Arts Centers used for early voting or Election Day will be open for voting only as scheduled.
- Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities – Training centers for Developmental Disabilities will be closed and Group therapy will be suspended. Clients may contact the facility where they receive services for further information.
- TAX COMMISSIONER OFFICES – Greenbriar Mall and North Fulton Service Center offices will be closed. All other offices will be open with limited staff. Other staff will telework where possible. Residents are encouraged to handle transactions online where possible. Vehicle tags may also be renewed at select Kroger stores.
- EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS – Early voting and Election Day voting will continue without interruption. The Morehouse College Early Voting outreach location will be closed due to campus closing. Employees who are scheduled to work as poll workers should report to duty as scheduled.
- COURT SERVICES –The Atlanta Judicial Circuit has issued an executive order declaring a judicial emergency in Fulton County. Effective March 13, 2020, no jurors or grand jurors should report, and no jury trials will be held for 30 days. Also, no non-essential hearings will take place during these 30 days, unless they can be conducted by video or teleconferencing. Parties or attorneys in any non-essential matters should contact the chambers of the judge assigned to their case if they have any questions and/or need help to ensure their compliance with the order.
- PROBATE COURT SERVICES – Mass wedding ceremonies typically held on Fridays will be suspended after March 13 until further notice. Other services may also be limited. Residents should check online.
- MAGISTRATE COURT - Magistrate Court will continue to provide search and arrest warrant services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year via electronic warrant interface and to conduct first appearance hearings Monday through Saturday at 9:00 am for misdemeanors and 11:00 am for felony cases. Some other modifications are also in effect. Please check the Magistrate Court website for additional information.
- SHERIFF –All visitation is suspended until further notice at the Fulton County Jail, Alpharetta Annex, Marietta [Street] Annex, and South Fulton Annex (in Union City). The only exception to this directive will be for attorney visits, judges, clergy, medical/mental health providers and other law enforcement agencies. Other special protocols are also in place for screening of inmates.