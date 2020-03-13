Senior Centers, Arts, Libraries Close in Fulton County

Senior centers, libraries, and arts centers are being closed in Fulton County as the coronovirus epidemic continues. Chairman Robb Pitts and other leaders announced how the county will function during the nationally declared State of Emergency regarding COVID-19.

Pitts said, during a Friday news conference, that the county has been working closely with the Board of Health, the Georgia Department of Public Health, the CDC, school systems and cities in responding to COVID-19.

Below is a full list of service modifications in Fulton County: