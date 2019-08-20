Fulco Considers Funding Recidivism Juvenile Program

The Fulton County Commission is expected to consider funding the District Attorney's Juvenile Recidivism Intervention Program. All District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall needs are the votes. Four votes to be exact. She says that she's already identified the necessary funding, $500,000.00.

She also needs input from the public when the meeting starts Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Commissioner Hall and D-A Paul Howard tell me why the program is necessary.

