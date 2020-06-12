ATL Accused of Serious Police Brutality Problem

Documents obtained from the Office of the Fulton County District Attorney indicate there’s reason to be concerned about police accountability locally.

“We need answers” says activist Attorney Gerald Griggs, who is also Vice President of the Atlanta and Georgia NAACP.

Griggs says that during a meeting with District Attorney Paul Howard he received documents that indicate there are currently 32 police officers facing criminal prosecution for various suspected crimes in Fulton County, more than a dozen were involved in 7 fatal shooting cases in the last 4 years.

“This continues to be recurring in the county and in the city”, Griggs adds, “We need to shine this light in Atlanta, Georgia.”

The heightened call for police accountability nationwide comes following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery which involved law enforcement.

Griggs says it’s time to scrutinize such cases involving police across Georgia.