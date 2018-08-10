Solicitor General Holding ‘Back to School’ Record Expungement Summit

Event seeks to give parents a “fresh start” for better jobs

August 10, 2018
Maria Boynton

(Photo Credit: Fulton County Solicitor General's Office)

Categories: 
News

Between 1963 and 2012, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's office, more than 705,000 people were convicted of non-violent felonies. During the same period, there were 3.8 million non-violent misdemeanor convictions in Georgia.

On Saturday, August 11, 2018, there will be a Restorative Justice Expungement Summit. It's for individuals arrested but not convicted of a misdemeanor from any law enforcement agency in Fulton County.  While the process to expunge a charge usually takes in excess of 150 days, Fulton County Solicitor General Keith Gammage says, now the process is expedited through the one-day event where eligible citizens will walk away with a clean record. 

Click here for more on this story.

Tags: 
Fulton County Solicitor General
Keith Gammage
 Georgia Justice Project
 Doug Ammar
 Edgar Fields
 Retail
Wholesale and Department Store Union
 RWDSU
NFL
restorative justice expungement summit
criminal record
work assistance
adult education
ATLANTA GA
misdemeanors
Maria Boynton