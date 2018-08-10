Solicitor General Holding ‘Back to School’ Record Expungement Summit

Between 1963 and 2012, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's office, more than 705,000 people were convicted of non-violent felonies. During the same period, there were 3.8 million non-violent misdemeanor convictions in Georgia.

On Saturday, August 11, 2018, there will be a Restorative Justice Expungement Summit. It's for individuals arrested but not convicted of a misdemeanor from any law enforcement agency in Fulton County. While the process to expunge a charge usually takes in excess of 150 days, Fulton County Solicitor General Keith Gammage says, now the process is expedited through the one-day event where eligible citizens will walk away with a clean record.

