GBI Investigating as Atlanta Teacher Recovers After Double-Stabbing

I last saw R. Syntel Brown at McCamish Pavilion on the campus of Georgia Tech. He was chaperoning a group of teenagers from the Fulton Leadership Academy at the inauguration of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. That was on Monday, January 14.

A week later, Brown is hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times outside a home in Griffin, GA. Spalding County Sheriff's deputies say they responded to an assault at the home on High Falls Road in Griffin Monday morning. The 33 year old Brown was found in front of the home described as a duplex. A second man was found not far away, also suffering from similar wounds. He is identified as 24 year old Devontae Perkins.

Sheriff Darrell Dix is quoted as saying the case did not involve any other people.

Brown is also a member of the Spalding County School Board. Sheriff Dix , according to reports, said that he turned the investigation involving an elected government official to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

When I first met Brown, he was in the legislative office of Georgia State Representative Erica Thomas. She writes on her Facebook page, "Please pray for My best-friend R. Syntel Brown!! We need every prayer." Thomas also writes that Brown "was stabbed 14-16 times and is in ICU." She says that her friend is "stable, but remains in critical condition."



Click below to hear my interview with Brown and some of his students following the Inauguration of Governor Brian Kemp.