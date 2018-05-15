GA ACLU's Burrell Ellis Wants Meeting About Controversial Arrest

Burrell Ellis is speaking out about the arrest of 65 year old Rose Campbell. The former CEO of DeKalb County is now Political Director of the American Civil Liberties Union in Georgia. Ellis, said on the ACLU GA website, that a public meeting needs to be convened about the arrest of Campbell in Alpharetta. She is the grandmother, seen in police dashcam video on May 4, 2018, being aggressively arrested and cursed by police from that metro Atlanta city.

Ellis calls Campbell's arrest "extremely disturbing", adding, "the behavior of the officers reinforces the perception that it is dangerous for African-Americans to interact with law enforcement."

During his second term as CEO of DeKalb County, Ellis was convicted of attempted extortion and perjury. He served an 8 year prison sentence. His conviction was later overturned by the Georgia Supreme Court, which ruled that Ellis was denied a fair trial.

Ellis, has been Political Director of ACLU Georgia since December.

He says that Alpharetta officials need to convene the meeeting to "hear and address immediately the community's concerns regarding the police department's use-of-force practices, polices, and training."

When asked about having such a meeting, Alpharetta Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard told V103's Maria Boynton, "we know nothing about such a meeting because we have not received a request from that organization."