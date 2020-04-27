Coronavirus Cases Still Rising in Georgia

There are 24,349 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,000 related deaths (DPH 7pm) in Georgia. Twenty four hours ago there were 23,481 cases and 916 deaths. That's an increase of 868 cases and 84 additional deaths. The cases continue to grow, yet Governor Brian Kemp said during his weekly COVID-19 Update Monday that he was right to start reopening businesses.

Kemp also pushed for the public to undergo testing via an Augusta University COVID-19 assessment app which can be opened here.

Beauty salons, barber shops, massage and tattoo parlors, gyms and bowling alleys were among those allowed to start opening Friday. Restaurants were allowed to resume dine-in services Monday. Regulations stipulate that the businesses adhere to social distancing guidelines.

(GA Department of Public Health)

Governor Kemp has faced criticism from local residents including civil rights activists and faith leaders who contend that reopening is to the detriment of black people in the state. The CDC says that the coronavirus disproportionately affects African Americans.

Kemp has also been criticized by President Trump who said he would have preferred that the Georgia Governor had waited. “I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities which are in violation of the phase one guidelines”, said Trump.

During Monday’s update, Kemp deferred to State Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey when asked about the data used in determining it was time to reopen businesses. The federal government’s full criteria, Toomey said, hasn’t been met by the state, but she added that enough had been attained allowing Georgia to move forward.

The Georgia governor called it a “difficult” decision, adding “we cannot continue this way economically. We are looking at depression-like unemployment.” Kemp also said that he simply gave people the opportunity to reopen who were on the verge of losing everything. “It wasn’t a mandate” said Kemp, “they don’t have to do it but they have the opportunity.”

Georgia’s shelter in place order ends on April 30. Medically fragile residents are to shelter in place through May 13.

Monday was Kemp’s first COVID-19 update since he issued the order allowing businesses to begin reopening in the state.