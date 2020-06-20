Video Exclusive: GA NAACP President says “We are done dying and compromising with white supremacy”

The President of the Georgia NAACP says he is “troubled and disturbed by the level of racism that continues in this state.”

Rev. James Woodall was talking with V103/WAOK’s Maria Boynton about current movement in the Georgia General Assembly which many hope will lead to enactment of a hate crimes law.

(Photo Credit: Maria Boynton/RADIO.COM)

But, the measure passed by the Georgia House of Representatives in March 2019, now includes protections for police officers and other first responders. “Police already have protection” says Woodall, “there have never been protections for African Americans.” The new bill crafted by republicans was passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee Friday.

According to Woodall, “we are done dying and compromising with white supremacy.” He wants the Georgia House Speaker to “kill this bill on arrival.”

(Photo Credit: Maria Boynton/RADIO.COM)

Republican Speaker David Ralston told fellow lawmakers this week “All Georgians were shocked by the senseless murder of Ahmaud Arbery, who was hunted like an animal and shot with a shotgun at point blank range. Ralston added “if we leave here this session without passing a hate crimes bill, it will be a stain on this state that we can never wash away.”

When lawmakers reconvene Monday morning they will have 5 days to decide if they will pass a hate-crimes statute this year.

(Photo Credit: Maria Boynton/RADIO.COM)

Woodall, elected in October 2019 at age 26 to lead the Georgia NAACP, is the youngest person to serve as president within the 111 year old Civil Rights organization.

Woodall was attending the Cobb County NAACP Annual Juneteenth Celebration Friday in Marietta.