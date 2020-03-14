GA Presidential Primary Delayed Over Coronavirus Fears

The Presidential Primary that was scheduled for March 24 in Georgia, is being delayed because of coronavirus fears. A statement from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger indicated that early voting in-person is being put on hold and will resume on May 19. That's when Georgia's other primary elections for 2020 are being held. Early voting has been underway statewide since March 2. Those that have already voted in-person or by mail will vote again in the May primary for the other contests already set for that date.

According to Raffensperger ballots already cast, in-person and via mail, will be counted.

Elections officials say the primary is being delayed out of consideration for the public and because of the health risk posed by the virus to poll workers.

The move comes after Governor Brian Kemp declared a statewide health emergency Saturday and also called up the Georgia National Guard to assist during the coronavirus situation. Kemp reiterated his call for schools, places of worship and others to consider canceling gatherings as coronavirus cases rise in Georgia.