Rep. Johnson: ‘Frightened’ by Trump Threat to Deploy Military

Georgia Congressman Hank Johnson says he’s ‘frightened’ by the prospects of what could happen over ‘the next few days’ in cities across the United States.

The U.S. Representative from metro Atlanta is reacting to threats made by President Donald Trump that he will send in military troops to quiet protests. Trump has said if a city or state won’t take necessary action to defend the life and property of their residents he’ll “quickly solve the problem for them.”

According to Rep. Johnson, “when you know that the military mindset is to seek out, occupy and destroy” and (you) mix that with the streets at a time when “people are upset with the conditions that you have forced them to live in for 400 years, you put all of that together and I’m frightened.”

Cities across the U.S. have seen protests in recent days, some violent, since the much-publicized death of black and unarmed George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died after a now-former police officer held a knee to Floyd’s neck for several minutes. That officer was fired and is charged with murder. Three other officers at the scene while Floyd was pinned to the ground cuffed on his stomach, were fired too. They have not been arrested. The entire episode was captured in a viral video.

Cong. Johnson, who has been outspoken about what he calls the ‘militarizing of police departments’, is calling for passage of his Stop Militarizing Law Enforcement Act. The Georgia congressman first filed the legislation in 2014 following the 2013 death of black and unarmed Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

According to Johnson, whose district includes DeKalb, Gwinnett, and Newton counties, local police have been able to get war weapons from the U.S. Department of Defense. “We have tanks and other armed vehicles running through our communities along with officers clad in Robocop regalia”. Military-style SWAT vehicles are being deployed in Atlanta during protests against the recent deaths of unarmed black men in America.

Rep. Johnson spoke to V103’s Frank Ski on the Morning Culture program Tuesday. He says “they have been wreaking havoc on black people and it’s getting worse. It’s time for it to stop.”

Asked what the public can do, Johnson says “we’ve got to get out here, get registered, and vote this guy out of office in November. Which Johnson adds, “can’t come quick enough.”