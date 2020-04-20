Salons and Barbers Allowed to Reopen in Georgia

While urging Georgians to continue social distancing and to wear masks, Governor Brian Kemp Monday rolled out a plan for the state to reopen. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the economy to a halt as states issued orders for residents to stay at home.

Beginning this Friday, April 24, Kemp said that gyms, barbers, cosmetologists, massage therapists, and tattoo parlors will be allowed to reopen. Elective surgeries will also be allowed.

On Monday, April 27, dine-in restaurants will be allowed to reopen.

Bars and live events are to remain closed.

The Shelter in Place order expires at 11:59pm on April 30, but will be extended until May 13 for the medically fragile.

As of noon today, the Georgia Department of Public Health indicated there are 18, 947 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Georgia, with 733 deaths.