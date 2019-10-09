Democratic Presidential Candidates Debate Next in Georgia

Georgia State Representative Calvin Smyre calls it "long overdue". The next Democratic Presidential Debate will be held in Georgia on November 20. MSNBC made the announcement Tuesday. The exact location hasn't been announced yet, though sources believe Atlanta has a good shot at getting it.

Smyre, the longtime lawmaker from Columbus, Georgia says "for them (presidential candidates) to now have to cut a path through Georgia to get to the White House is very, very encouraging." Smyre adds that "for far too often Georgia has been an area were a lot of money was raised, but not enough politics was played". That's apparently changing, as Georgia turns into a battleground state, with two U.S. Senate races to be decided in 2020.

According to Smyre, getting a debate in Georgia, took a lot of "lobbying and campaigning". He credits Georgia Democratic Party Chair Nikema Williams and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for making it happen.