GA Coast Bracing for Hurricane Dorian

"We do not want to have a death here in Georgia because of the storm or because of someone not taking this seriously." Governor Brian Kemp, speaking during a Hurricane Dorian media briefing Tuesday, said anyone in the path of the storm need to get out. "Hopefully this storm keeps going east, but if it changes and goes west, we're going to have a mess", Kemp said during a tour on the coast this week.

Seven deaths are blamed on Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. Officials there say they expect the death toll to rise.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Dorian's core "will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast through tonight. The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning," the NHC said.