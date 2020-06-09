Election Is Called A Complete Travesty

Georgia NAACP President James Woodall calls the election in Georgia Tuesday “a complete travesty.” The Civil Rights organization says it received reports from around the state about precincts not opening on time, voting machines not working, and there not being enough ballots.

In metro Atlanta, voting hours were extended. Fulton County allowed voting an additional 2 hours, until 9:00pm. While individual polling places in other counties were extended too. Some by as-much-as 3 or more hours.

Atlanta NAACP President Richard Rose says he visited several Atlanta precincts that were crowded with residents in line for hours. “This is an orchestrated, catastrophic fiasco”, said Rose, adding “this absolutely is voter suppression.” Rose says precinct managers told him they’d requested voting supplies from Fulton County that had not arrived.

Georgia has been accused of suppressing votes and racial bias for years.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger blamed the election problems on county leaders calling it “unacceptable.” According to Raffensperger, his office will look into how counties like Fulton and DeKalb can get the problems corrected before the election in November.