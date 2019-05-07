Abortion Ban After Fetal Heartbeat Becomes Law in Georgia

Georgia's controversial "Heartbeat" Abortion bill has been signed into law. Now called the "Life Act", Governor Brian Kemp signed the measure Tuesday during a ceremony

inside the Georgia Capitol in downtown Atlanta. Prior to attaching his signature, Governor Kemp remarked that "Georgia is a state that values life, protects the innocent,

and speaks for those that can not speak for themselves." Kemp added, "The Life Act is very simple, but also very powerful. A declaration that all life has value, that all life

matters, and all life is worthy of protection."

Governor Brian Kemp Signs Bill Banning Abortions After 6 Weeks

ACLU of Georgia Executive Director Andrea Young, says the organization is preparing to challenge the new law in court. Young calls the bill "unconstitutional as a violation of the

Supreme Court case and Roe versus Wade." Young adding, "a woman's right to choose has been the law for nearly 50 years, and this bill is essentially an abortion ban that violates

the Supreme Court's constitutional interpretation of women's rights and the Roe v Wade case."

ACLU 's Andrea Young says they will sue over so-called "Life Act"

Georgia's new abortion law would ban abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which medical experts say is anywhere from 6 to 8 weeks of pregnancy. Current Georgia

law bans abortions after 20 weeks. The bill makes exceptions in the event of rape and incest.