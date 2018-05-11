Georgia Lawmakers Condemn Actions of Officer in Grandmother's Arrest

A police officer has resigned after video surfaced of his mistreatment of a grandmother during a traffic stop. He is seen yelling at 65 year old Rose Campbell 'Shut the f*** up and get out of the car!'

In the video, Campbell is seen and heard screaming at the top of her lungs, and calling for a supervisor. Her arms are cuffed behind her back. Several officers are seen at her vehicle.

During a Friday afternoon news conference Georgia State Representative Erica Thomas, along with other members of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus, condemned the officer's actions.

