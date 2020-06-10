Runoffs to Decide Fulton County DA and Sheriff

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard appears to be headed to a runoff against challenger Fannie Willis. Fulton County Sheriff Ted Jackson and challenger Patrick Labat will face each other again in the runoff which is schedule for August 11. None of the candidates were able to garner 50% plus one percent of the vote.

There are a number of other races in which candidates weren't able to secure a lone ride to the election in November.

Click here to see how all the candidates did in Tuesday's election.