Runoffs to Decide Fulton County DA and Sheriff

Record numbers participated in voting

June 10, 2020
Maria Boynton
Residents wait to vote on the last day of early in person voting in Marietta GA.

(Photo Credit: Maria Boynton/RADIO.COM)

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard appears to be headed to a runoff against challenger Fannie Willis. Fulton County Sheriff Ted Jackson and challenger Patrick Labat will face each other again  in the runoff which is schedule for August 11. None of the candidates were able to garner 50% plus one percent of the vote.

There are a number of other races in which candidates weren't able to secure a lone ride to the election in November.

Click here to see how all the candidates did in Tuesday's election.

