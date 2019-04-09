Rep. Demetrius Douglas: We Have to Get Kids Moving Again

State Representative Demetrius Douglas played football at the University of Georgia and in the NFL, so he knows about the benefits of physical excercise. Recess is not required in Georgia schools, and Douglas wants to change that. The state representative, who represents Henry and Clayton counties says "we're in the top echilon of obesity in our state", and adds that something needs to change.

Douglas' bill, which passed both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly, would require schools to provide 30 minutes of daily recess for K-5. It still has to be signed by the governor.

