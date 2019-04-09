Rep. Demetrius Douglas: We Have to Get Kids Moving Again

Recess mandated because "doing nothing is not an option"

April 9, 2019
Maria Boynton
A measure that passed the Georgia General Assembly would require schools to provide 30 minutes of daily recess for K-5.

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)

State Representative Demetrius Douglas played football at the University of Georgia and in the NFL, so he knows about the benefits of physical excercise.  Recess is not required in Georgia schools, and Douglas wants to change that. The state representative, who represents Henry and Clayton counties says "we're in the top echilon of obesity in our state", and adds that something needs to change. 

Douglas' bill, which passed both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly, would require schools to provide 30 minutes of daily recess for K-5. It still has to be signed by the governor.

Click below to listen to my interview with Georgia State Representative Demetrius Douglas about his recess bill.

 

Fmr NFL and UGA Player on Mandatory Recess for K-5

