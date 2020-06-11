No More Limits On Restaurants

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports that as of 3:00pm Thursday, there were 54,973 cases of coronavirus in Georgia with 2,375 related deaths. There have been 9,073 hospitalizations. 2,006 of the hospitalizations were Intensive Care Unit admissions. The top 5 counties with COVID-19 are in metro Atlanta. Fulton, Gwinnett, Dekalb, Cobb, and Hall have 20,410 cases and 830 related deaths.

As the State of Georgia continues to reopen, Governor Kemp has signed a New COVID-19 Executive Order.

Kemp is rolling back a number of restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic. They go into effect next Tuesday, June 16.

Gatherings up to 50 people are allowed. Those over 50 must exercise social distancing of at least 6 feet.

There will no longer be limits at restaurants. Restaurant workers only have to wear masks and gloves.

There are no more Shelter in Place restrictions on those 65 years of age and older, unless they are in nursing homes or have pre-existing health conditions.

The Executive Order also stipulates "campers and workers may not attend an overnight summer camp unless they have received a negative COVID-19 test within twelve days - up from seven days - prior to starting camp."