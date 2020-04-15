Goodwill Focuses on Job Seekers

Goodwill of North Georgia says its mission is to put people to work.

As the coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on the economy, millions are applying for unemployment benefits.

Goodwill of North Georgia CEO Keith Parker tells V103’s Ramona DeBreaux that they are seeing an uptick in the number of jobseekers coming to their virtual career center, CareerConnector.org.

Parker says virtual career coaches are working Monday through Friday 9:00am through 5:00pm to assist jobseekers with their search.

With more than 150 current job listings, Parker says they are working with several companies, including Kroger, Publix, Walmart and Amazon. Those companies have announced plans to increase their staff levels to handle increased demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the non-profit has announced that it will no longer accept donations after Saturday, April 18, because there’s already plenty. Goodwill stores in metro Atlanta were closed a month ago.